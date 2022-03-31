The House Armed Services Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces discusses the modernization of conventional ammunition production with Army officials.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 13:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|837115
|Filename:
|DOD_108889072
|Length:
|01:06:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, House Committee Discusses Ammunition Production, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT