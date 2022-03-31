A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew conducts search patterns for a person in the water near Galveston, Texas, March 31, 2022. The person in the water was separated from the other two boaters after being hit by a wave. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Station Galveston)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 12:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837103
|VIRIN:
|220331-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108889013
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard searches for 22 year old in water near Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT