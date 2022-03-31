Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard searches for 22 year old in water near Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew conducts search patterns for a person in the water near Galveston, Texas, March 31, 2022. The person in the water was separated from the other two boaters after being hit by a wave. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Station Galveston)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 12:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837103
    VIRIN: 220331-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108889013
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Coast Guard searches for 22 year old in water near Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sar
    search and rescue
    search
    boat crew
    search patterns

