    Indigenous Nations Airman discusses why she joined the Air Force

    MN, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Kind 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Staff Sgt. Anastasia Rodriguez, an aerospace propulsion craftsman, talks about why she decided to join the U.S. Air Force, March 16, 2022, Duluth, Minn. Rodriguez is part of the Indigenous Nations Equality Team (INET) for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force that works to make the branches a more inclusive military service. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Kind)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 12:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837094
    VIRIN: 220331-F-BM731-442
    Filename: DOD_108888875
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: MN, US

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Women's History Month
    Indigenous Nations Equality Team
    INET

