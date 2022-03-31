Staff Sgt. Anastasia Rodriguez, an aerospace propulsion craftsman, talks about why she decided to join the U.S. Air Force, March 16, 2022, Duluth, Minn. Rodriguez is part of the Indigenous Nations Equality Team (INET) for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force that works to make the branches a more inclusive military service. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Kind)
This work, Indigenous Nations Airman discusses why she joined the Air Force, by TSgt Jessica Kind, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
