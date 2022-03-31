Indigenous Nations Airman discusses why she joined the Air Force

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Anastasia Rodriguez, an aerospace propulsion craftsman, talks about why she decided to join the U.S. Air Force, March 16, 2022, Duluth, Minn. Rodriguez is part of the Indigenous Nations Equality Team (INET) for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force that works to make the branches a more inclusive military service. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Kind)