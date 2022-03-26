Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Week Aboard Truman

    IONIAN SEA

    03.26.2022

    Video by Seaman Marvin Gabriel 

    USS Harry S Truman

    Short video piece during the week of the 129th birthday of the rank of chief petty officer aboard USS Harry S. Truman.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 12:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837088
    VIRIN: 220326-N-BF800-058
    Filename: DOD_108888819
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: IONIAN SEA

    Harry S. Truman
    Truman
    USN
    cpo birthday
    GiveEmHell

