    APBI 2022 - Day 2 - NASA MSFC Business Contracting Opportunities

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    March 23, 2022. 2022 Advance Planning Briefings to Industry (APBI) Conference at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

    NASA Marshall Space Flight Center Business Contracting Opportunities presented by David Brock.

    *Film and edit credit to Mike Kittle*

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837081
    VIRIN: 220323-O-CT301-709
    Filename: DOD_108888755
    Length: 00:25:40
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    This work, APBI 2022 - Day 2 - NASA MSFC Business Contracting Opportunities, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Redstone Arsenal
    AMCOM
    Advance Planning Briefings to Industry

