    Happy 129th Birthday Chief Petty Officers from Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Grady Fontana 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    April 1 marks the 129th birthday of the chief petty officer. Naval Medical Forces Pacific delivers a message from current, former and honorary chief petty officers.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 10:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837078
    VIRIN: 220330-N-IX266-0001
    Filename: DOD_108888733
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    CPO
    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    Chief Petty Officer Birthday
    NMFP
    NMRTC NMRC

