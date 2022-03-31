April 1 marks the 129th birthday of the chief petty officer. Naval Medical Forces Pacific delivers a message from current, former and honorary chief petty officers.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 10:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837078
|VIRIN:
|220330-N-IX266-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108888733
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Happy 129th Birthday Chief Petty Officers from Naval Medical Forces Pacific, by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT