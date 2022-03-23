March 23, 2022. 2022 Advance Planning Briefings to Industry (APBI) Conference at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD) - THAAD System Power Architecture (SPA) Overview presented by James E. "Jeb" Buck.
*Film and edit credit to Mike Kittle*
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 10:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837069
|VIRIN:
|220323-O-CT301-609
|Filename:
|DOD_108888573
|Length:
|00:31:37
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, APBI 2022 - Day 2 - MDA - JCTD - THAAD Overview, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT