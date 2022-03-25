The fire department at Grissom Air Reserve Base in Indiana is best known for the lives they save and the fires they don't. Part of saving lives is knowing how to save your own, or that of a fellow firefighter, which is why they created the DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School.
Grissom hosts the school twice a year, and trains firefighters from all services. The five day course consists of multiple objectives designed to simulate a potential life threatening scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 09:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837063
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-ZV982-223
|Filename:
|DOD_108888497
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT