    DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The fire department at Grissom Air Reserve Base in Indiana is best known for the lives they save and the fires they don't. Part of saving lives is knowing how to save your own, or that of a fellow firefighter, which is why they created the DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School.

    Grissom hosts the school twice a year, and trains firefighters from all services. The five day course consists of multiple objectives designed to simulate a potential life threatening scenarios.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 09:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837063
    VIRIN: 220325-F-ZV982-223
    Filename: DOD_108888497
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Firefighter
    DoD
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Grissom ARB
    DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School

