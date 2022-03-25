video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The fire department at Grissom Air Reserve Base in Indiana is best known for the lives they save and the fires they don't. Part of saving lives is knowing how to save your own, or that of a fellow firefighter, which is why they created the DoD Firefighter Rescue and Survival School.



Grissom hosts the school twice a year, and trains firefighters from all services. The five day course consists of multiple objectives designed to simulate a potential life threatening scenarios.