    Women's History Month 2022

    RP, GERMANY

    03.10.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Women's History Month is a time to celebrate female service members past and present, both at the 52nd Fighter Wing and across the Department of Defense. This video highlights some of the excellent women assigned to the 52nd FW.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 10:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837060
    VIRIN: 220310-F-YT894-1001
    Filename: DOD_108888477
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: RP, DE

    This work, Women's History Month 2022, by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Women in the Military
    excellence
    52 FW
    Women's History Month

