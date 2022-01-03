CUBIST S5E5: Persistent TBI Symptoms Due to Blasts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837054" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of CUBIST, our hosts discuss the article, “The Persistence of Blast-Versus Impact Induced Concussion Symptomatology Following Deployment,” an article written by Jennifer Belding and colleagues and published in the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation in December of 2021.



Article Citation:

Belding, J. N., Khokhar, B., Englert, R. M., Fitzmaurice, S., & Thomsen, C. J. (2021). The Persistence of Blast- Versus Impact-Induced Concussion Symptomology Following Deployment. The Journal of head trauma rehabilitation, 36(6), E397–E405. https://doi.org/10.1097/HTR.0000000000000715



Article LINK: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34320556/



CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.tbicoe-info@mail.mil.



The views, opinions, and/or findings in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.