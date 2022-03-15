Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month: NSA Naples Honors Women on the Frontlines

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.15.2022

    Video by Aaliyah Essex 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220315-D-XS877-108
    NSA Naples Commissary honors the women that served on the frontlines for Women’s History Month. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaliyah Essex)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 02:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 837003
    VIRIN: 220315-D-XS877-108
    Filename: DOD_108888110
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s History Month: NSA Naples Honors Women on the Frontlines, by Aaliyah Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women’s History Month

