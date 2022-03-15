Women’s History Month: NSA Naples Honors Women on the Frontlines

220315-D-XS877-108
NSA Naples Commissary honors the women that served on the frontlines for Women’s History Month. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Aaliyah Essex)
