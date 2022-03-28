Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ride Like a Girl

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Micus Ralls 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    CDR Janette Arencibia, the Deputy Surgeon for USFK, shares her story on women empowerment and how riding together united a diverse group of women.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 23:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 836940
    VIRIN: 220328-A-SI119-404
    Filename: DOD_108887941
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ride Like a Girl, by SSG Micus Ralls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USFK
    Humphreys
    Arencibia
    Ride Like a Girl

