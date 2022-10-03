A haenggung is a temporary palace where the king and royal family retreated to during a war. Hwaseong Haenggung Palace is the largest one of these, use by the Joseon kings since the time of King Jeongjo (r. 1776-1800).
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2022 02:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836936
|VIRIN:
|220310-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108887836
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
