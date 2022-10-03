Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hwaseong Haenggung Palace

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2022

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    A haenggung is a temporary palace where the king and royal family retreated to during a war. Hwaseong Haenggung Palace is the largest one of these, use by the Joseon kings since the time of King Jeongjo (r. 1776-1800).

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 02:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836936
    VIRIN: 220310-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_108887836
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Hwaseong Haenggung Palace, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suwon
    Hwaseong Haenggung Palace

