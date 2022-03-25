Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORPAC Commander Lt. General Rudder meets with the MRF-D 22 ACE

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    03.25.2022

    Video by Cpl. Frank Webb 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven Rudder, commander of Marine Forces Pacific, meets with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 22 (MRF-D 22) personnel, at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base, Darwin, NT, Australia, March 25, 2022. Lt. Gen. Rudder visited the MRF-D 22 Air Combat Element and discussed how the Marines will utilize RAAF Base Darwin’s facilities as the main staging area and launch point for air operations during the rotation, in order to maintain credible crisis and contingency-ready forces alongside the Australian Defence Force. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Frank Webb)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 22:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836933
    VIRIN: 220324-M-VN506-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108887816
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Australia
    U.S. Marines
    MARFORPAC
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D
    MRF-D 22

