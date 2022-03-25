MARFORPAC Commander Lt. General Rudder meets with the MRF-D 22 ACE

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven Rudder, commander of Marine Forces Pacific, meets with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 22 (MRF-D 22) personnel, at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base, Darwin, NT, Australia, March 25, 2022. Lt. Gen. Rudder visited the MRF-D 22 Air Combat Element and discussed how the Marines will utilize RAAF Base Darwin’s facilities as the main staging area and launch point for air operations during the rotation, in order to maintain credible crisis and contingency-ready forces alongside the Australian Defence Force. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Frank Webb)