    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Record Technician

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2022

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Unchu Chong is working as a Medical Record Technician at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.31.2022 02:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836931
    VIRIN: 220224-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_108887814
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Record Technician, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Humphreys
    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital
    Coder
    Medical Record Technician

