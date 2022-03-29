Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    773d LRS Airmen establish forward operating base for PF 22-4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Wynn 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron establish a forward operating base for Polar Force 22-4 at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, March 29, 2022. Polar Force is a two-week exercise to test Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s mission readiness and strengthen skills that service members need to operate efficiently when facing adverse situations and austere environments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 19:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836926
    VIRIN: 220329-F-UO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_108887752
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 773d LRS Airmen establish forward operating base for PF 22-4, by SrA Justin Wynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce
    PF 22-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT