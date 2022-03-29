U.S. Airmen assigned to the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron establish a forward operating base for Polar Force 22-4 at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, March 29, 2022. Polar Force is a two-week exercise to test Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s mission readiness and strengthen skills that service members need to operate efficiently when facing adverse situations and austere environments.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 19:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836926
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-UO482-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108887752
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 773d LRS Airmen establish forward operating base for PF 22-4, by SrA Justin Wynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
