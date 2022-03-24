Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island Visits San Francisco

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lieberknecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220324-N-AO823-1001
    SAN FRANSISCO (March 24, 2022)-- The crew of USS Makin Island (LHD 8) take liberty during a port visit in San Francisco. Makin Island is an amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael J. Lieberknecht, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 17:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836910
    VIRIN: 220324-N-AO823-1001
    Filename: DOD_108887593
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Visits San Francisco, by PO1 Michael Lieberknecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

