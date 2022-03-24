220324-N-AO823-1001
SAN FRANSISCO (March 24, 2022)-- The crew of USS Makin Island (LHD 8) take liberty during a port visit in San Francisco. Makin Island is an amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael J. Lieberknecht, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)
This work, USS Makin Island Visits San Francisco, by PO1 Michael Lieberknecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
