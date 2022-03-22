Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pediatric Skills Fair for ER Staff at Tripler

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Tripler Army Medical Center emergency room staff participate in a pediatric skills fair, March 22, 2022. The staff took turns going through stations where they practiced a variety of skills including: arterial lines, psychiatric documentation, airway management, and pacing & cardioversion. Afterwards, they headed to the Directorate of Academics, Research, and Training for the evaluation portion conducted in the simulation area. They utilized one of the rooms where staff and evaluators used a child size manikin while testing their skills.

    The control room, collocated, has a one way glass so course facilitators and evaluators can remain unobtrusive to the staff. From there the facilitators control the manikin via a server.

    The TAMC DART capabilities include two classrooms, two simulations rooms, one static room, control room, two offices and a break room. It serves to ensure residents are “Trained, Competent, Safe, and Ready” to care for our Soldiers and beneficiaries.

    TAGS

    simulation
    Tripler Army Medical Center
    DART
    Pediatric Skills Fair
    emergency room staff

