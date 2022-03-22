Pediatric Skills Fair for ER Staff at Tripler

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tripler Army Medical Center emergency room staff participate in a pediatric skills fair, March 22, 2022. The staff took turns going through stations where they practiced a variety of skills including: arterial lines, psychiatric documentation, airway management, and pacing & cardioversion. Afterwards, they headed to the Directorate of Academics, Research, and Training for the evaluation portion conducted in the simulation area. They utilized one of the rooms where staff and evaluators used a child size manikin while testing their skills.



The control room, collocated, has a one way glass so course facilitators and evaluators can remain unobtrusive to the staff. From there the facilitators control the manikin via a server.



The TAMC DART capabilities include two classrooms, two simulations rooms, one static room, control room, two offices and a break room. It serves to ensure residents are “Trained, Competent, Safe, and Ready” to care for our Soldiers and beneficiaries.