DINFOS Live Episode 11: One-year Anniversary Show Spectacular

On this very special episode of DINFOS Live we celebrate the one-year anniversary of this show's creation with DINFOS commandant U.S. Air Force Col. John Hutcheson who will stop by to update us on what's happening at DINFOS while also saying goodbye before departing his position as commandant and before retiring from the Air Force. We'll also be joined by two DINFOS instructors, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Williams and Mr. Andrew Smith, who will speak to us about the changes in the recently revised Intermediate Public Affairs Specialist Course and Visual Information Management Course respectively.