    DINFOS Live Episode 11: One-year Anniversary Show Spectacular

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    On this very special episode of DINFOS Live we celebrate the one-year anniversary of this show's creation with DINFOS commandant U.S. Air Force Col. John Hutcheson who will stop by to update us on what's happening at DINFOS while also saying goodbye before departing his position as commandant and before retiring from the Air Force. We'll also be joined by two DINFOS instructors, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Williams and Mr. Andrew Smith, who will speak to us about the changes in the recently revised Intermediate Public Affairs Specialist Course and Visual Information Management Course respectively.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 15:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 836892
    Filename: DOD_108887255
    Length: 00:43:02
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DINFOS Live Episode 11: One-year Anniversary Show Spectacular, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Andrew Smith
    DINFOS
    Richard Williams
    John Hutcheson

