Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B1 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Jaime Bishopp and Jennifer Vollmer

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    B1-B Lancer visits Eglin AFB, Fla, Feb. 24, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp and Jennifer Vollmer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 14:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836885
    VIRIN: 220224-O-RI677-839
    Filename: DOD_108887139
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B1 B-Roll, by Jaime Bishopp and Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    B-1B Lancer

    Eglin Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Eglin
    B-1B Lancer
    Air Force Test Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT