    National Medal of Honor Day Tribute - Lance Corporal Miguel Keith

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Joseph Davila 

    Vietnam War Commemoration

    Join the Nation ... Thank a Vietnam veteran!
    vietnamwar50th.com

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 14:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 836876
    VIRIN: 220329-O-ML811-606
    Filename: DOD_108887065
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Medal of Honor Day Tribute - Lance Corporal Miguel Keith, by Joseph Davila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vietnam War 50th

