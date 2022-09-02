'Fit to fight'

The 96th Medical Group's laboratory and immunization clinic conducted an Individual Medical Readiness Rodeo. The rodeo provided an opportunity for Airmen needing to complete medical readiness lab or immunization requirements without an appointment. More than 75 medical readiness tasks were accomplished.
|02.09.2022
|03.30.2022 12:52
|Newscasts
|836866
|220209-O-RI677-731
|DOD_108886879
|00:00:29
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
Medical
Eglin Air Force Base
