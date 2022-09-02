Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Fit to fight'

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Jaime Bishopp and Jennifer Vollmer

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 96th Medical Group's laboratory and immunization clinic conducted an Individual Medical Readiness Rodeo. The rodeo provided an opportunity for Airmen needing to complete medical readiness lab or immunization requirements without an appointment. More than 75 medical readiness tasks were accomplished.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 12:52
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

