    Delta Company Land Navigation

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Land Navigation Course during Basic Warrior Training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 24, 2022. Land Navigation tests recruits on their knowledge and ability to use a compass and topological map. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 11:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SC, US

    MCRD Parris Island
    delta
    parris island
    land navigation
    delta company
    marines

