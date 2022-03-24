Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Land Navigation Course during Basic Warrior Training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 24, 2022. Land Navigation tests recruits on their knowledge and ability to use a compass and topological map. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 11:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836859
|VIRIN:
|220324-M-FX088-047
|PIN:
|47
|Filename:
|DOD_108886702
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Delta Company Land Navigation, by LCpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
