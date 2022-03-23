The Utah Army National Guard hosted their annual Maintenance Symposium March 21-23, 2022, at Camp Williams, Utah, that included a three day multi-state best mechanic competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class CaHugh Giles)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 11:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836852
|VIRIN:
|220323-Z-FR327-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108886602
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Utah Army National Guard hosts maintenance symposium, competition, by SFC Cahugh Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
