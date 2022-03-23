Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Army National Guard hosts maintenance symposium, competition

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Cahugh Giles 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Utah Army National Guard hosted their annual Maintenance Symposium March 21-23, 2022, at Camp Williams, Utah, that included a three day multi-state best mechanic competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class CaHugh Giles)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 11:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836852
    VIRIN: 220323-Z-FR327-0001
    Filename: DOD_108886602
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Utah Army National Guard hosts maintenance symposium, competition, by SFC Cahugh Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UTNG

