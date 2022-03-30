Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WPAFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander and CMSgt Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing Command Chief, give thanks to all those who participated in Women's History Month on March 30, 2022 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Women's History Month is annual declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton).

    WPAFB, OH, US

