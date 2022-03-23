The 86th Communications Squadron Radio Frequency Transmission Systems unit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, runs a radio network for 45 sites across Europe.
Tech. Sgt. Darren Thedieck, 86th Comm Sq Radio Frequency Transmission Systems NCOIC, discussed the value of radio communications in warfare.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 09:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836832
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-IP635-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108886426
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The key to frequencies across USAFE (1080p w/ graphics), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
