    The key to frequencies across USAFE (720p w/ graphics)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 86th Communications Squadron Radio Frequency Transmission Systems unit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, runs a radio network for 45 sites across Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2022 09:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836830
    VIRIN: 220329-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_108886416
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 

    This work, The key to frequencies across USAFE (720p w/ graphics), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    Air Force
    ELMR
    LMR
    Radio Shop
    86th Comm Sq

