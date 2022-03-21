Paratroopers hone skills during live-fire training

U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct a live fire exercise during a training event in Zamość, Poland, March 21, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Bourgeois)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 06:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836803
|VIRIN:
|220321-M-GU106-358
|Filename:
|DOD_108886152
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|ZAMOść, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
