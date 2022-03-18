Dutch Royal Marines conduct tactical training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, March 18-24, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pfc Destinee Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2022 05:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836798
|VIRIN:
|220330-A-EK541-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108886053
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dutch Royal Marines conduct training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, by PFC Destinee Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
