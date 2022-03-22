Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly, commander for the U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers South Atlantic Division, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. (retired) James Livingston, a Medal Of Honor recipient, discuss leadership during the division's recent Military Leadership Development program.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 18:09
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
This work, Army general and Marine Corps general discuss leadership, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers
Jason Kelly
James Livingston
U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Charleston District
USACE Charleston
