WTI 2-22: Air Officer Department Requests Close Air Support

U.S. Marines with Air Officer Department, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), demonstrate close air support capabilities, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, at Observation Point Feets, Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, California, March 25, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 18:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836765
|VIRIN:
|220325-M-SP612-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108884774
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
