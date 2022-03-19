Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy - Family Day

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    On March 19, Family Day, WCCA cadets got to see their families for the first time since they began the program in January. Watch as families reunite and listen to one mother's experience on how much change she already is seeing in her son. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 18:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 836757
    VIRIN: 220319-Z-KB070-0743
    Filename: DOD_108884717
    Length: 00:04:19
    GUERNSEY, WY, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy - Family Day, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau

    National Guard Bureau
    Cadet
    Military school
    Courage to Change

