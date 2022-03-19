Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy - Family Day

On March 19, Family Day, WCCA cadets got to see their families for the first time since they began the program in January. Watch as families reunite and listen to one mother's experience on how much change she already is seeing in her son. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
