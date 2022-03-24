Cargo and Personnel Drop

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct a cargo and personnel airdrop during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, at Auxiliary Airfield II, near Yuma, Arizona, March 24, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)
