Want to know what all the hype is about MacDill Air Force Base? This video says it all, explaining what MacDill does as a base and what is available in the local area.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 17:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836750
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-GI539-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108884636
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Welcome to MacDill Air Force Base, by SrA David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT