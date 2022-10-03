Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Music Therapy at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Joveria Javed 

    National Intrepid Center of Excellence

    Nate McLaughlan is a board-certified music therapist at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE). In this video, he discusses the many way music therapy can help patients at the NICoE. He explains that music therapy uses music-based experiences to address identified symptoms and goals with a music therapist who is trained to use elements of music to promote physical, mental, and social health.

    McLaughlan also describes the different approaches he takes with NICoE patients. They vary from introducing someone to playing an instrument for the first time, revisiting an instrument, figuring out listening strategies, organizing an intentional playlist, and writing music.

    The music therapy program at the NICoE helps service members and their loved ones connect with themselves and others through music listening, discussion, and making. A unique part of the NICoE music therapy program is each cohort of service members experience interventions as a group, helping ease them into this journey together.

    March 13 to 19 is Creative Arts Therapies Week. To celebrate, the NICoE created videos highlighting a day in the life of some of our creative art therapies at the NICoE. This video is part of a multipart series.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 15:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 836716
    VIRIN: 220310-O-RY742-080
    Filename: DOD_108884401
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: US

    This work, Music Therapy at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence, by Joveria Javed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    traumatic brain injury
    NICoE
    National Intrepid Center of Excellence
    music therapy
    creative art therapy

