A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of Madison, Wis., carries a giant water bucket to a douse a fire March 28, 2022, on South Post as part of fire-suppression training at Fort McCoy, Wis. Personnel with the Fort McCoy Fire Department, the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and aircrew and Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of Madison, Wis., participated in the fire training during a prescribed burn. (US. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 15:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836702
|VIRIN:
|220328-A-OK556-221
|Filename:
|DOD_108884199
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 UH-60 Black Hawk fire training, prescribed burn work at Fort McCoy, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
