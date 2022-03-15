Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Voices: Lt. Col. Kady Griffin

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In honor of Women's History Month, Lt. Col. Kady Griffin speaks about the challenges she's faced as a female commander. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 14:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836692
    VIRIN: 220315-F-IF976-1001
    Filename: DOD_108884128
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Dover AFB
    Women's History Month
    Female Airmen
    WHM
    Female commander
    Diversity and Inclusion

