T-38 Fam Flight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/836688" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bay County’s 2021 teacher of the year, 1st grade teacher Mrs. Gale Cassady, was given the opportunity to participate in a routine T-38 Talon training flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, March 21, 2022. The T-38's are assigned to the 325th Training Support Squadron at Tyndall AFB, Florida, and provide tactical air support to the 43d Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor training pilots. This asset allows pilots to train in a realistic combat training environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)