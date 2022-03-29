Bay County’s 2021 teacher of the year, 1st grade teacher Mrs. Gale Cassady, was given the opportunity to participate in a routine T-38 Talon training flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, March 21, 2022. The T-38's are assigned to the 325th Training Support Squadron at Tyndall AFB, Florida, and provide tactical air support to the 43d Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor training pilots. This asset allows pilots to train in a realistic combat training environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 14:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836688
|VIRIN:
|220329-F-DB615-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108884112
|Length:
|00:06:28
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, T-38 Fam Flight, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
