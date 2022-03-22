March 22, 2022. 2022 Advance Planning Briefings to Industry (APBI) Conference at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
Washington D.C. Overview presented by Senator Tommy Tuberville.
*Film and edit credit to Mike Kittle*
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 14:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836687
|VIRIN:
|220322-O-CT301-801
|Filename:
|DOD_108884103
|Length:
|00:15:33
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, APBI 2022 - Day 1 - Washington D.C. Overview, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
