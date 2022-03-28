LARISSA, Greece - B-roll of U.S. Air Force TACPs collaborating with Hellenic Air Force during INIOCHOS 22 exercise at Larissa, Greece, March 28, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836684
|VIRIN:
|220328-F-IT949-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108884071
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|LARISSA, GR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. TACPs collaborate with Hellenic Air Force during INIOCHOS 22, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT