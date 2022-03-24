Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    03.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Everyone has a story. Tech. Sgt. Monica Muong from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing is not only an outstanding leader, but she is also a very talented artist. Her skills were requested for the Women's History Month mural on Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia. In this video you can see her working on the mural. She talks about the women's empowerment group, the project itself, her love for art, where she wants to take her passion (as far as a career) and more. Towards the end you see the completed mural.

    When not deployed, Muong is in the 446th Airlift Wing (Air Force Reserve).

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 13:36
    This work, The Artist - Monica Muong - Feature Piece, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Women's History Month
    Air Force
    Empowerment
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

