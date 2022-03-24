The Artist - Monica Muong - Feature Piece

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Everyone has a story. Tech. Sgt. Monica Muong from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing is not only an outstanding leader, but she is also a very talented artist. Her skills were requested for the Women's History Month mural on Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia. In this video you can see her working on the mural. She talks about the women's empowerment group, the project itself, her love for art, where she wants to take her passion (as far as a career) and more. Towards the end you see the completed mural.



When not deployed, Muong is in the 446th Airlift Wing (Air Force Reserve).