Everyone has a story. Tech. Sgt. Monica Muong from the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing is not only an outstanding leader, but she is also a very talented artist. Her skills were requested for the Women's History Month mural on Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia. In this video you can see her working on the mural. She talks about the women's empowerment group, the project itself, her love for art, where she wants to take her passion (as far as a career) and more. Towards the end you see the completed mural.
When not deployed, Muong is in the 446th Airlift Wing (Air Force Reserve).
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 13:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836682
|VIRIN:
|220324-A-MF443-682
|Filename:
|DOD_108884028
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Artist - Monica Muong - Feature Piece, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT