    The Sheppard Show Ep. 2: Rated Diversity

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    February is Black History Month and we wanted to take some time to discuss rated diversity in the Air Force. 2nd LT Ebony Bryant hosts this episode with special guest Major General Craig Wills, Commander 19th Air Force.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 13:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 836681
    VIRIN: 220329-F-RR907-002
    Filename: DOD_108884019
    Length: 00:16:55
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    19th Air Force
    Rated Diversity

