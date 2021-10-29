Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public invited to participate in virtual Lucky Peak Dam Safety meeting

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2021

    Video by Audrey Gossett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    The Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers (USACE) will be holding a virtual public meeting on November 3 to discuss the details of the Lucky Peak Dam Safety Action Classification (DSAC) change.

    flooding
    dam safety
    Public Meeting
    virtual event
    LUCKY PEAK
    Lucky Peak Dam safety rating

