Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, and Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters, commander of U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, brief the Senate Armed Services Committee on the posture of Eucom and Transcom.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 13:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|836666
|Filename:
|DOD_108883899
|Length:
|00:45:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Leaders Brief Senate Committee, Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
