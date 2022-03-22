March 22, 2022.
2022 Advance Planning Briefings to Industry (APBI) Conference at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
Corpus Christ Army Depot (CCAD) Overview presented by COL Joseph Parker.
*Film and edit credit to Mike Kittle*
This work, APBI 2022 - Day 1 - CCAD Overview, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
