U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division Conducts Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/836663" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at Fort Stewart, GA, March 25, 2022. A CALFX allows maneuver companies to simulate realistic combat training with indirect fire and aerial and sustainment assets. Platoons were challenged with multiple echelons of fire, the use of a Carl Gustaf anti-tank weapon and being graded on actual lethality to the targets presented. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd CAB, 3rd Infantry Division).