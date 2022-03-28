Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCLC TV: The Life of a LEAP Scholar

    AL, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    Welcome to the Air Force’s Global Classroom! On today’s episode of #AFCLCTV, Chinese Language Enabled Airman Program Scholar and AFCLC’s Language Division Deputy Chief Maj. Robert Early will take us on a journey through the life of a LEAP Scholar!

    Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed or implied in the contents of this video are those of the authors. They should not be construed as carrying the official sanction of the Department of Defense, Air Force, Air Education and Training Command, Air University, or other agencies or departments of the U.S. government or their international equivalents. In addition, the use of ‘Zoom’ or any other communication media used in this video are not promoted by Air University or the U.S. Air Force.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 12:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 836657
    VIRIN: 220328-O-XQ105-684
    Filename: DOD_108883811
    Length: 00:28:26
    Location: AL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AFCLC TV: The Life of a LEAP Scholar, by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LEAP
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    Air Force Culture and Language Center
    AFCLC TV

