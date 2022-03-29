Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRDC Hosts 2022 Spring Research Festival

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Erin Bolling 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    The 2022 Spring Research Festival will be a virtual event taking place April 27-28, 2022.

    The Spring Research Festival is an annual event for researchers to showcase their research projects with the Fort Detrick community, local academia and local government. Researchers are invited to participate in judged events including a scientific poster display, poster blitz presentation and young investigator symposium. Two distinguished researchers will provide keynote presentations related to relevant topics in science in addition to lectures from Fort Detrick researchers.

    Participant registration is required to sign up for the poster display, poster blitz and young investigator symposium, or to serve as a judge. Participant registration closes April 6, 2022. Posters for the poster display must be submitted by the registration deadline.

    Spectator registration is required to view the lectures and poster display during the event. Spectator registration will remain open through the event but it is highly recommended to pre-register in order to prevent any delay in accessing the events day-of.

    To register, visit: https://springresearchfestival.amedd.army.mil/

    Medical Research
    AFC
    Army Futures Command
    USAMRDC
    MRDC
    Spring Research Festival

