    CSM George Luedtke

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Our former #311ESC Senior Enlisted Leader, CSM George Luedtke recently assumed responsibility in the @86th Training Division and we wanted to share our thanks for his tireless dedication as a #Centurion. Vale!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 10:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836640
    VIRIN: 220325-A-PK275-466
    Filename: DOD_108883594
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM George Luedtke, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

