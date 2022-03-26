Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps firefighters train with Norwegian firefighters in Norway

    BARDUFOSS, 19, NORWAY

    03.26.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Norwegian firefighters participate in a live fire training event during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bardufoss, Norway, March 26, 2022. The Marines are expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialists assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 272, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing. Norwegian firefighters are assigned to Norwegian Fire Rescue and Airport Services Team 1. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bryan Nygaard, Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold and Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836638
    VIRIN: 220326-M-VU488-1001
    Filename: DOD_108883529
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: BARDUFOSS, 19, NO 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps firefighters train with Norwegian firefighters in Norway, by LCpl Christian Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    II MEF
    Cold Response
    MWSS-272
    CR22
    ColdResponse22
    2ndMAWCR22

