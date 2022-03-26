U.S. Marines and Norwegian firefighters participate in a live fire training event during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bardufoss, Norway, March 26, 2022. The Marines are expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialists assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 272, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing. Norwegian firefighters are assigned to Norwegian Fire Rescue and Airport Services Team 1. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bryan Nygaard, Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold and Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)
|03.26.2022
|03.29.2022 10:55
|B-Roll
|836638
|220326-M-VU488-1001
|DOD_108883529
|00:02:57
|BARDUFOSS, 19, NO
|1
|1
This work, U.S. Marine Corps firefighters train with Norwegian firefighters in Norway, by LCpl Christian Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
